End Racism Now shirts mirror downtown Roanoke’s newest mural

ROANOKE, Va. – As the End Racism Now mural in downtown Roanoke continues to draw admiration from visitors, one couple has turned the artwork into a t-shirt.

They said they created the shirts to help spark more conversations about racism and give back to the community.

A portion of the proceeds from the shirts will be donated to the Urban Arts Project, which helped paint the mural.

The couple said they’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response so far.

“I think it speaks largely to our community that so many people are wanting to come together and unify for such a large cause. It’s so much even bigger than just Roanoke,” said Susanne Tribble.

Each shirt costs $25 and the couple is selling them through their business, IHeartRoanoke.