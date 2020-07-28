Martinsville man arrested after police say he attacked a woman

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 48-year-old Martinsville man is in jail after police say he broke into an apartment and attacked a woman.

On July 23 at 7:07 a.m., police responded to a 911 hang-up at 900 Rives Road.

Before they arrived at the address, officers were flagged down about a mile away at the intersection of Starling Avenue and Mulberry Road by the woman who had called them.

She told police that she was attacked at the Rives Road address and managed to escape, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

When officers arrived at the address, they found the crime scene inside one of the apartments.

Police arrested Randy Jurden Largen, 48, who lives in a neighboring apartment and charged him with breaking and entering with the intent to commit assault and aggravated malicious wounding.

He is being held at the Martinsville City Jail.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to call Sgt. Washburn at 276-403-5322.