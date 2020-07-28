Roanoke fat cat, twice surrendered, may finally have found furever home

ROANOKE, Va. – A special cat that is no stranger to a Roanoke animal shelter may finally have found its furever home.

Jewlius is five years old and weighs 18 pounds.

The average weight of an adult cat is 8 to 10 pounds.

On Tuesday, a family agreed to foster her from the Roanoke Center for Animal Care and Adoption to see if she’ll be a good fit for the family.

She was surrendered by her owner earlier this year and was surrendered by her previous owner last year.

“I was surprised she came back. I was worried about her,” RCACP Operations Director Melinda Rector said. “She is a phenomenal cat, but is a very independent spirit. She has her own way of how she wants things done, how long she wants to be petted and where she wants to be petted.”

The shelter is hopeful Jewlius will be able to get on a diet and improve her health.