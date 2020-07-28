What’s News Today: school reopening plans, COVID testing

ROANOKE, Va. – The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing today about how to spend money it received from the CARES Act. The county will spend nearly $3 million on public health, Chromebooks for the school system and broadband expansion.

The City of Roanoke launches its Financial Empowerment Center. It offers professional, one-on-one financial counseling and coaching at no cost. The program started in New York City, and helped reduce individual debt by more than $150 million.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing about the Hollins Center Plan. The plan has been in development since 2018. It lays out the county’s twenty year plan for the northeastern part of the county, providing guidance about future growth.

If you have a student in Roanoke City Schools, it needs your response today about what you want your child’s education to look like this fall. Parents can have their children participate 100 percent virtually or in-person four days a week.

The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold a free COVID-19 testing event today. You do not need an appointment, but preference for testing will be given to those showing symptoms or having been in contact with someone with the virus. Testing runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Stonebridge Center in Natural Bridge.

Danville Public Schools wants to know the qualities you want to see in a new superintendent. It will hold a public hearing today about the qualifications needed in the district’s next leader. Stanley Jones resigned in June after leading the district for five years.

There’s a free COVID-19 testing site in Roanoke today. The tests are free and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Tests will be done from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roanoke City Health Department.

Botetourt County is holding several drive-by events so you can meet the new superintendent. Dr. Jonathan Russ joins the county from Fredericksburg, where he has spent the last 19 years. Today’s event will take place at Read Mountain Middle School from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.