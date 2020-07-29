Franklin County sheriff, four deputies welcome babies to department

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Deputies and the sheriff over at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office now have their hands full — with five babies, to be exact.
Brad Holley shared photos taken a little over a week ago on his photography page of four sheriff’s deputies with their babies and Sheriff Overton with his granddaughter.
Holley says that getting five babies to cooperate for photos poses some challenges, but that they did the best they could.
Here are a few of the pictures that we got a little over a week ago, when we were asked to take some pictures of 4 of...Posted by Brad Holley Photography on Monday, July 27, 2020