What’s News Today: police reform, COVID testing

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health will give an update on COVID-19 today. State Health Commissioner, Norman Oliver, will talk about contact tracing, testing efforts and health disparities.

A House of Delegates committee will hold a public hearing today on police and criminal justice reform. The Courts of Justice and Public Safety Committees will use the feedback to prepare legislation for the upcoming special session of the General Assembly next month.

The Lynchburg Police Department will hold another listening session today. It’s looking to understand community concern about policing following demands for change. Today’s session begins at 6 p.m. at the Jubilee Center on Florida Avenue.

The Alleghany Health District holds a COVID-19 testing event today. The test is free and you do not need an appointment. It runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Craig County Health Center.

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Crews will pave part of Timberlake Road. Work will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Candlewood Court and Dreaming Creek Drive through the end of the week. Part of Sheffield Drive will be down to one lane daily between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Crews will install a new water line in the 2300 block.

The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy continues a five-part webinar series today on clean energy. The goal is to educate businesses and stakeholders about recent legislation, including the Virginia Clean Economy Act and talk about opportunities for clean energy businesses to expand in Virginia. Leaders will discuss solar energy today.