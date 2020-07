BLACKSBURG, Va. – Several people and pets are safe after a house fire in Blacksburg on Thursday evening.

It happened in the 300 block of Upland Road near downtown Blacksburg.

The fire appeared to have started in an upstairs kitchen.

Crews on scene told 10 News that the residents and their animals made it out safely, though firefighters did rescue a dog and give it an oxygen mask.

The fire remains under investigation.