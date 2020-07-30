Roanoke police find missing 81-year-old Vietnam veteran

ROANOKE, Va. – Max has been found and he is safe, according to Roanoke police.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Roanoke Police Department is asking for help finding an 81-year-old man who was last seen on Thursday morning.
Max Kelley was last seen at his home in the 4600 block of Pawling Street NW sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m.
He was wearing a white plaid shirt, gray sweatpants, black hat and black slippers, according to police.
He uses a motorized wheelchair, suffers from dementia and requires medication
Anyone who sees Max or has any information about his location, is asked to call 911.