75ºF

Local News

Roanoke police find missing 81-year-old Vietnam veteran

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke, Missing
Max Kelley was last seen between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on July 30, 2020.
Max Kelley was last seen between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on July 30, 2020. (Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – Max has been found and he is safe, according to Roanoke police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Roanoke Police Department is asking for help finding an 81-year-old man who was last seen on Thursday morning.

Max Kelley was last seen at his home in the 4600 block of Pawling Street NW sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m.

He was wearing a white plaid shirt, gray sweatpants, black hat and black slippers, according to police.

He uses a motorized wheelchair, suffers from dementia and requires medication

Anyone who sees Max or has any information about his location, is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: