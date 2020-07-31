Lynchburg Circuit Court closes after employees test positive for coronavirus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Several employees with the Lynchburg Circuit Court Clerk’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, city officials announced on Friday.

Lynchburg Circuit Court and the Clerk’s Office closed Friday at noon and will remain closed on Monday as the building is cleaned and disinfected.

City officials did not say how many employees have tested positive for the virus. They said the office is following CDC protocol and reaching out to people who may have come in contact with the employees who tested positive for COVID-19.