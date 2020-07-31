New, interactive website updates drivers on I-81 improvements

Now, drivers who want to know how to plan their trip around construction or want to know when roadwork might be finished can check it out in seconds.

VDOT launched a new, interactive website about the I-81 improvement projects.

The “Improve 81″ website features interactive maps, detailed plans and more information about I-81 improvement projects happening across the Commonwealth.

Those projects are all part of Virginia’s $2 billion investment to improve safety and capacity on the roadway.

“Since it is a long corridor throughout Virginia, we wanted to consolidate this information so people can have access to it readily,” said VDOT Spokesman Jason Bond. “This is sort of a one-stop-shop for people to learn more about future projects on Interstate 81 and to see what is planned and what is happening out there on the corridor.”

You can visit the website at: Improve81.org.