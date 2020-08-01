Franklin County K9 gets new body armor thanks to donation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A local K9 is ready to safely take on the job thanks to a donation of a bullet and stab-proof protective vest.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a donation for their K9, Sasha, from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, IL.

The nonprofit’s mission is to “provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.”

Two-year-old Sasha’s vest is in full service as she works alongside her handler, deputy Alejandro with the Sheriff’s Office.