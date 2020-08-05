Local health official discusses potential coronavirus impacts on youth sports

ROANOKE, Va. – With the start of youth sports potentially right around the corner, the Virginia Department of Health is advising parents to be vigilant when it comes to prevent spreading COVID-19.

Dr. Molly O’Dell with the Virginia Department of Health said people who are potentially asymptomatic could spread the disease by playing a close contact sport.

“There have been lots of moms and dads that have been concerned because of sitting in dugouts and that kind of thing so when there’s a situation where social distancing cannot be maintained there’s always a possibility of the spread of the virus,” Molly O’Dell with the Virginia Department of Health said.

O’Dell said some of the local plans she has reviewed have proper precautions in place so players can wash their hands frequently and prevent the spread of the virus.