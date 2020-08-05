Parking lot of Roanoke Walmart to transform into drive-in movie theater

ROANOKE, Va. – A drive-in movie theater is coming to a parking lot near you.

On Aug. 25 and 26, you and your family will be able to sit back and watch a movie in a Roanoke Walmart parking lot that will be turned into a drive-in movie theater. The specific Walmart location has not been announced but will be available when tickets are up for reservation.

Tickets for the event are free, but must be requested in advance. Tickets will be available here starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Walmart has not announced which movies will be played at which location, but it will be one of the following: Wonder Woman, Spy Kids, Space Jam, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, Ghost Busters, The Wizard of Oz, Black Panther, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial or Friday Night Lights.