Lynchburg police swear in 11 new officers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg now has 11 new protectors on the streets.

The group of officers were sworn in on Thursday in front of their family and friends.

The department said it’s been a long eight months for these officers because the pandemic interrupted their classes.

“You had every opportunity with everything going on around the country and the negative connotation surrounding law enforcement to walk away. And you know what you did? You said, ‘No, not me, I’m here and this is what I’m going to do.’ So, thank you,” Deputy Chief Mark Jamison said.

The chief said this is the most diverse class they’ve had in a while. They have four new Black officers and also four women.