Parents helping parents: Local panel gives resources for learning from home

SALEM, Va. – Navigating homeschooling for the first time during a pandemic is the reality a lot of parents are facing and one Salem church is trying to help.

Saturday, Aug. 8, Salem Church of Christ is hosting “Getting Started with Homeschooling,” a free panel discussion.

Panelists include parents of home school students, parents who teach home school students as well as members of the Greater Valley Home School House”, a support group for home school families.

Kirsty Foster, children’s director at Salem Church of Christ tells 10 News since the pandemic started, she’s seen people really struggle to teach their kids at home.

“I’m so worried about the single parents that are trying to balance work and school their own children and I’m so worried for the parents of multiples, trying to suddenly figure out how to teach multiple age groups and there are people who have done it before and they are out there and we can find them and have them help us,” said Foster.

The panel begins at 1 p.m. with panelists answering a set of questions and then the audience will have a chance to ask their own questions.

It can be difficult for parents to adjust but getting tips, tricks and resources from parents who have lived through it way before this pandemic may make it easier.

“We’re going to ask them about what resources are available. Those same resources are available to parents that are just having to school their kids three days a week or even if they’re opting for the 100% online through the state,” Foster said.

The event will be streamed on Salem Church of Christ’s Facebook page here.

You can also go to the event, but you have to have a mask and social distancing will be enforced.