What’s News Today: live music, tax free weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Enjoy great music at Salem After Five. Due to COVID-19, it's taking place at Salem Memorial Stadium, which allows for greater social distancing. Kids in America will perform your favorite hits from the '80s, while you enjoy food and drinks from the Red Sox Grill. Admission is $5. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the music starting at 6 p.m.

Help Load the Bus for Roanoke Valley Students. Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke County Schools will be at area Walmart stores through the weekend, collecting school supplies and monetary donations. All items collected will help students in need. They are looking for things like backpacks, pencils, paper and hand sanitizer. The event

Tax Free Weekend is underway in Virginia. Through Sunday at 11:59 p.m., you can get qualifying school supplies and clothing, hurricane and emergency preparedness products and Energy Star and WaterSense products tax free.