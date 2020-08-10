69ºF

What’s News Today: business help, college advising

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.>

Patrick McKee, Anchor

ROANOKE, Va. – The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will discuss money it received from the CARES Act. It received nearly $6.9 million to help with response to the coronavirus. Money is expected to go toward broadband development, schools and business assistance.

The state will begin accepting applications for the Rebuild VA Small Business Grant Program. The program has $70 million dollars to help small businesses and non-profits, whose normal operations were disrupted by COVID-19. Businesses can get up to three times their average monthly expenses, up to $10,000.

Patrick Henry Community College holds face-to-face advising sessions today. Dual enrollment students at Martinsville High School can meet with an advisor from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. Advising also continues today for new students or those returning to college. You can meet with an advisory from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

