Rich Creek police warn residents to be on the look out for phony bills

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

RICH CREEK, Va. – Officers are warning residents to be on the lookout after phony bills were spotted in Rich Creek.

The Rich Creek Police Department has reportedly had several reports of counterfeit $20 bills.

Authorities say the back of the bills are stamped “PROP COPY,” but may easily be missed by busy cashiers.

Officers are asking everyone to check all $20 bills and make sure that they are not stamped.

