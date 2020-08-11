Rich Creek police warn residents to be on the look out for phony bills

RICH CREEK, Va. – Officers are warning residents to be on the lookout after phony bills were spotted in Rich Creek.
The Rich Creek Police Department has reportedly had several reports of counterfeit $20 bills.
Authorities say the back of the bills are stamped “PROP COPY,” but may easily be missed by busy cashiers.
Officers are asking everyone to check all $20 bills and make sure that they are not stamped.
