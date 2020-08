ROANOKE, Va. – The list of things to do is limited right now with social distancing, but there will now be a pop-up drive-in movie, at least for a weekend in Roanoke.

The former home of Happy’s Flea Market will turn into a drive-in movie lot on Aug. 21 and 22.

On top of Friday night’s showing of “Jurassic Park” and Saturday’s showing of “Shrek,” there will be food trucks and live music.

Entry costs $20 and money from ticket sales will support the Grandin Theatre Foundation.