Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in northwest Roanoke, according to police.

Authorities say officers responded to the 2800 block of Oakland Blvd. NW around 9:15 a.m. and found a man with what they believe was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers believe this is connected to a report of shots fired that happened Tuesday night around 11:15 p.m., but police say there were no reports of injuries or property damage at that time.

No arrests have been made and authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.