Limes, oranges, lemons and red potatoes recalled over potential listeria concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – It might be a good idea to double-check your kitchen for both citrus and red potatoes.

The FDA announced a voluntary recall on limes, oranges, lemons and red potatoes from Freshouse II, LLC due to potential listeria contamination.

The affected fruits and vegetables were distributed in Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

After the company’s routine internal testing, listeria monocytogenes were identified on a piece of equipment in one of its packing facilities, according to the FDA.

No illnesses have been associated with the recall to date.

The following products and all their information are below:

PRODUCT BRAND RETAIL UPC TRACE # printed on tag or clip on bad SIZE LOT # ON BULK CASES

(this information is for retail stores) Limes Freshouse 33383

14683 174618 174570 174571 174572 2lb mesh bags 16444003 16444603 16444703 Organic Limes Natures Promise 88267

53813 174375 1lb mesh bags X0174375 Red B Potatoes Fresh from the Start 33383

51003 174575 174403 174595 3lb mesh bags 16475401 16453501 16475401 Lemons Fresh from the Start 33383

14020 174551 174552 2lb mesh bags 16453103 16415302 Lemons Wegmans 77890

15917 n/a 2lb mesh bags 16453103 Valencia Oranges

Wegmans 77890

52363 n/a 4lb mesh bags 16415104

Anyone who has a recalled item listed above should not eat it and can return it for a refund.