Limes, oranges, lemons and red potatoes recalled over potential listeria concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – It might be a good idea to double-check your kitchen for both citrus and red potatoes.
The FDA announced a voluntary recall on limes, oranges, lemons and red potatoes from Freshouse II, LLC due to potential listeria contamination.
The affected fruits and vegetables were distributed in Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.
After the company’s routine internal testing, listeria monocytogenes were identified on a piece of equipment in one of its packing facilities, according to the FDA.
No illnesses have been associated with the recall to date.
The following products and all their information are below:
|PRODUCT
|BRAND
|RETAIL UPC
|TRACE # printed on tag or clip on bad
|SIZE
|LOT # ON BULK CASES
(this information is for retail stores)
|Limes
|Freshouse
|33383
14683
|174618 174570 174571 174572
|2lb mesh bags
|16444003 16444603 16444703
|Organic Limes
|Natures Promise
|88267
53813
|174375
|1lb mesh bags
|X0174375
|Red B Potatoes
|Fresh from the Start
|33383
51003
|174575 174403 174595
|3lb mesh bags
|16475401 16453501 16475401
|Lemons
|Fresh from the Start
|33383
14020
|174551 174552
|2lb mesh bags
|16453103 16415302
|Lemons
|Wegmans
|77890
15917
|n/a
|2lb mesh bags
|16453103
|Valencia Oranges
|
Wegmans
|77890
52363
|n/a
|4lb mesh bags
|16415104
Anyone who has a recalled item listed above should not eat it and can return it for a refund.