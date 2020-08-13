83ºF

Local AMC theaters to reopen in early September

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif. AMC Theaters, the nations largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
ROANOKE, Va. – Starting in early September, you’ll finally be able to go back to see a movie in theaters.

The movie theater chain hopes to open more than 100 locations in the US starting Aug. 20.

The company also plans on continuing to reopen additional locations in the weeks ahead, aiming to have about two-thirds of its locations open by Sept. 3, including the Tanglewood and Salem locations.

To mark the company’s 100th anniversary, tickets on opening day will be 15 cents, about what it cost to see a movie in the 1920s.

