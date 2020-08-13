Local AMC theaters to reopen in early September

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting in early September, you’ll finally be able to go back to see a movie in theaters.

The movie theater chain hopes to open more than 100 locations in the US starting Aug. 20.

The company also plans on continuing to reopen additional locations in the weeks ahead, aiming to have about two-thirds of its locations open by Sept. 3, including the Tanglewood and Salem locations.

To mark the company’s 100th anniversary, tickets on opening day will be 15 cents, about what it cost to see a movie in the 1920s.