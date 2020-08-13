Lynchburg city schools ends summer lunch program Friday, prepares for new school year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Friday is the last day Lynchburg city schools will hand out food to families for the summer.

School leaders say next week (Aug. 17-21) they won’t be distributing food because they have to get ready for the school year.

On Aug. 24th bus drivers will drop off breakfast, lunch, dinner, supper and a snack at one of their 39 routes.

School leaders tell us the food is free but it's only for children enrolled with the district.

“We will ask them what school they attend. That’s for the child, for the student. If a parent comes to pick up meals for a student or students, we will be asking them the student’s name and the school to which he or she attends,” Beth Morris, director of nutrition, said.

Curbside service will be available at the five secondary schools in the city.

Families can go to E. C. Glass and Heritage high schools. Dunbar, Linkhorne, and Sandusky middle schools on Monday through Friday, except holidays, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Bus deliveries will be made between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. also Monday through Friday, no holidays.