Authorities find Halifax County 14-year-old after he was reported missing

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The missing 14-year-old boy has been located, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Zackary Dudley was last seen Wednesday in the Virgilina area at 9:30 p.m.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Zackary was last seen wearing a red/orange Under Armour shirt, black jogging pants and camo crocs.

Anyone with information about where Zackary might be is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-3339.