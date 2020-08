ROANOKE, Va. – Three people are displaced after a house fire in northeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities say it happened around midnight on Eastgate Avenue NE.

Fire crews say heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home when they got there.

The three people and a dog made it out of the home safely, but crews say some pets are still missing as of Thursday morning.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

The cause is still under investigation.