Tractor-trailer crash causes 3-mile backup on I-81S in Montgomery County

Published: August 13, 2020, 9:00 am Updated: August 13, 2020, 10:11 am

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 3-mile backup on I-81S in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened around mile marker 125.

As of 10 a.m., traffic is being detoured at Exit 128.