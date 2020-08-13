Tractor-trailer crash causes 3-mile backup on I-81S in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 3-mile backup on I-81S in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.
Authorities say the crash happened around mile marker 125.
As of 10 a.m., traffic is being detoured at Exit 128.
