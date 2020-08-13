75ºF

Tractor-trailer crash causes 3-mile backup on I-81S in Montgomery County

Crash happened near mile marker 125

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 3-mile backup on I-81S in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened around mile marker 125.

As of 10 a.m., traffic is being detoured at Exit 128.

