No foul play suspected after man found dead inside van in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Authorities have identified the man that was found dead and slumped over inside a van in Martinsville two weeks ago.

On Aug. 1 around 5:30 p.m., deputies received a call about a person slumped over in a car behind The Srub Board Laundry at 2038 Rives Road. When deputies arrived, they found Robert Hendrick, 50 of Axton, dead inside of a 1999 Honda Odyssey van.

Authorities say preliminary findings of an autopsy indicate that there was no foul play.

Anyone having information on this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).