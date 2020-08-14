Bedford economic office giving $5,000 to local businesses impacted by pandemic

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County business owners who are in a financial bind may now have help.

Starting Monday, businesses owners impacted by the pandemic can apply for a $5,000 grant from the county.

The county’s Economic Development Office recently received $1 million from the CARES Act.

Officials said only 200 of the 3,000 businesses will benefit and it’s being offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“So, business haven’t had the traffic. And even now that we’re reopening, people are still a little skittish about going into places. So, this is really just to help those businesses that rely on that traffic,” said director Traci Blido.

The money can be used for rent, payroll and personal protective equipment.

To find out if your business qualifies and for more information, click here.