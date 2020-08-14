‘I’m just excited that I can even be here': Virginia Tech students start to move in on campus

BLACKSBURG, Va – It’s the day people in Blacksburg have been anticipating for weeks.

On Friday, hundreds of Virginia Tech students returned to campus for the first time since March.

“I’m just excited that I can even be here,” said incoming freshman Dori Menzel, who’s among the more than 700 new Hokies moving into dorms.

Frank Shushokm, the vice president for student affairs, said the university has been preparing for move-in day for weeks.

“I think all of us have been longing for this moment to get them back, and you can just feel the energy returning to campus,” said Shushok.

Another major change this year is the mandatory COVID-19 testing. All students living on-campus are required to be tested at Lane Stadium on the day they move in. Students will receive their results within 24-48 hours.

“We ask what they do is quarantine in place until their results are known,” explained Shushok.

For incoming freshmen like Chloe DeSanto, from Richmond, the changes don’t seem so bad.

“It doesn’t feel so not normal anymore, I guess because I’m kind if used to the craziness now, it doesn’t feel that strange just kind of isn’t the best situation,” said DeSanto.

Dori Menzel said that as a student, she wants to have as little an impact on the Blacksburg community as possible and hopes to make the best of her time at the university.

“I know cases can go up since we’re here. I’m just happy to be here for as long as we can. I’m just trying to look at it optimistically,” said Menzel.

Classes are set to begin on Aug. 24.