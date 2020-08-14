‘She never knew a stranger': Danville crossing guard for 65 years dies at 98

DANVILLE, Va. – The city of Danville is honoring a woman who kept three generations of students safe.

Melba Tanksley served the city as a crossing guard for 65 years and on Tuesday she passed away at age 98.

Tanksley believed it was her duty to be at her assignment for as long as she was physically able in order to protect those children because she felt like they were her own, according to a news release from the city.

She will be remembered for her kindness and her family said that “she never knew a stranger.”