State police asking for information after Bedford County teenager hurt in hit-and-run

FOREST, Va. – The Virginia State Police is asking for information after a teenager was hit by a pickup truck on Thursday night in the Forest area of Bedford County.

A 15-year-old male was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then released, according to state police.

The hit-and-run happened around 7:45 p.m. on Bateman Bridge Road near Jefferson Woods Drive. State police said the 15-year-old was pushing a bike on the side of the Bateman Bridge when he was hit.

State police said the teenager was hit by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that appears to be a 2015-2017 model. The truck lost its passenger side mirror in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to called Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.