What’s News Today: outdoor concerts, immunization clinic

ROANOKE, Va. – A local retirement community holds a drive-by parade today. Hermitage Roanoke will hold the parade to lift the spirits of residents and their families. Those driving in the parade are encouraged to decorate their cars with signs, posters, streamers and balloons.

The Botetourt County CARES Act Committee will meet this morning. It will discuss how to spend federal money, received by the county.

Roanoke’s Dr Pepper Park hosts AC/DC Tribute: Shoot to Thrill. The group, made up of five women, will take the stage tonight. Tickets start at $20. Gates open at 6 p.m. Opening act, Hardrive Crew, takes the stage at 6:15 p.m. with the headliner beginning around 7:45 p.m.

The Berglund Center’s “Play at Home” Concert Series continues tonight. Local artists take over the social media pages for the Berglund Center, giving you a live concert in your home. Kinnfolk will perform tonight starting at 7 p.m.

Get your child ready to go back to school. The Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts will host a drive-thru clinic on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to noon, you can go to the Roanoke City Health Department to get the immunizations needed. You do not need an appointment. You’re asked to bring your insurance card and child’s vaccine record, if available.

The City of Salem says to expect increased traffic this weekend as students return to Roanoke College. The first group of students will begin moving in on Saturday. Market and High Streets will be blocked to allow for unloading.