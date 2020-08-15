72ºF

Walmart expands hours to 10 p.m. at more than 4,000 stores

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Good news for late night shoppers. Walmart says it is expanding hours at more than 4,000 stores.

The retail giant said by August 17, 4,000 of its 4,700 stores will close at 10 p.m. to give customers more time to shop.

“We’ll continue assessing our remaining stores to determine the right time to expand their closing hours,” a spokesperson said in a statement to news outlets. “With this change, we will continue the health and safety measures currently in place, such as social distancing, health screenings, plastic barriers at the registers and masks.”

In March, store hours were shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

