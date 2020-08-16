Deputies help Rockbridge County woman celebrate 90th birthday with special surprise

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A Rockbridge County woman had some special guests with a sweet surprise to help celebrate her 90th birthday Sunday.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office posted the story on Facebook saying, “Late last week, Frances received a call threatening her with arrest if she did not pay a certain amount of money over the phone immediately. Frances very quickly told the caller that she would just call Sheriff Funkhouser to come arrest her on the warrants and he would bring her a Dr. Pepper when he came to get her.”

For Frances’ birthday Sunday, three deputies stopped by to surprise her and bring her a case of Dr. Pepper.

Rockbridge County deputies surprise woman for birthday (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Deputies are reminding you that anyone demanding immediate payment in this manner is likely a scammer and said you should always hang up and try to contact the company they claim to represent.

The Sheriff’s Office joked on Facebook saying, “Call Sheriff Funkhouser for refreshments... I mean advice!”