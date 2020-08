ROANOKE, Va. – The application period for the City of Roanoke Star City Strong COVID-19 Recovery Funds is now open.

According to city officials, the funding includes grants for small businesses and nonprofits that were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Officials also say there is help for people who aren’t able to make their bills who meet certain income limits.

The first review of applications for business assistance will start Sept. 30.

For more information and to apply, click here.