Authorities arrest man after armed robbery in Henry County parking lot

HENRY COUNTY, Va, – Authorities arrested a man they say robbed another man at gunpoint in a used car dealership’s parking lot early Monday morning.

At 6:51 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office learned about a reported robbery that happened in a parking lot along Virginia Avenue in Basset.

Deputies talked with the victim, who told them that a man came up to his car, while he was parked in the A-1 Sales, LLC parking lot, and pulled out a gun.

That man then took cash from the victim and left.

During the investigation, 25-year-old Geno Clark, of Ridgeway, was identified as a suspect.

Deputies found Clark walking on Virginia Avenue, about 5 miles south from where the reported robbery happened.

They arrested Clark and charged him with:

One count of robbery

One count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony

One count of possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon

He is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.