Here’s where you might spot the Nutmobile driving around southwest Virginia

The Nutmobile has made its way to southwest Virginia.

Monday, the Nutmobile stopped by the 10 News station, giving us a glimpse at what you can catch at several upcoming events.

The “Peanutters” park the truck, turn up the music and pass out free samples. It’s their way of making you smile.

“Our goal is to spread as many miles of smiles across the U.S. as we are able to, especially, right now when people really need to smile the most and we think the best way you can do that is to drive a giant peanut around,” said Ally Toolan, or “Almond Ally.”

If you would like to check out the Nutmobile, here’s the schedule of local appearances: