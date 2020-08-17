85ºF

“I’m still in shock!”: Lynchburg man wins $150,00 on Virginia Lottery scratcher

He won the prize on the Cash Chaser game

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Lonnie Maines with his $150,000 prize from a Virginia Lottery Cash Chaser ticket.
Lonnie Maines with his $150,000 prize from a Virginia Lottery Cash Chaser ticket. (Virginia Lottery)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lonnie Maines probably didn’t think he would be $150,00 richer when he started his day, but he can thank one of his clients for that.

Maines purchased a Cash Chaser scratch-off ticket at the Apple Market in Lynchburg while waiting for one of his realty clients.

Once he realized that he had won the game’s $150,000 prize, he said there was no time to celebrate.

“I had to pretty much bottle up my emotions and go about my business,” he told lottery officials.

The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,305,600.

“It feels amazing. I think I’m still in shock!” said Maines.

