Police investigating after man shot in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are investigating after they say a man was shot in Roanoke over the weekend.

According to police, officers were told thatt a man with a gunshot showed up at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

When officers showed up to the hospital to talk with the man about what happened, authorities say he would not cooperate with the investigation. Because of this, officers say they have not been able to determine a crime scene or make any arrests.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.