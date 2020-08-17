What’s News Today: Confederate monument hearing, DMV offices open

ROANOKE, Va. – You can give your thoughts tonight on the proposed removal of the Roanoke E. Lee monument in downtown Roanoke. Roanoke City Council will hold a virtual public hearing at 7 p.m. You must register if you want to give comments. You can call the City Clerk’s office or send an email to clerk@roanokeva.gov by noon today. You can watch the hearing on the city’s Facebook page.

Additional DMV offices are opening locally. The offices in Bedford and Pulaski reopen at 8 a.m. today. You will need an appointment, which you can book on the DMV’s website. Office hours for both service centers is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For the next two weeks, you may see Lynchburg Water Resources crews working in your neighborhood. They will be treating sewer pipes throughout the city for root control. For the next two weeks, you may see access the sewer system through manholes. The work is being done to help prevent sewer backups and overflows.

Three of the people, arrested for the murder of a Henry County woman, will be in court today. Tanna Fitzgerald, Collin Russell and Casey Rogers are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and use of a firearm in the death of Pamela Morse. As we’ve reported, she was found shot and killed in her home in May. Her husband, David Morse, is also charged.