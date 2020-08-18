Danville police prepare coronavirus readiness kits for community

DANVILLE, Va. – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Danville Police Department wants to make sure people are staying safe.

COVID-19 readiness kits are being assembled to distribute to members of the community.

The Haven of the Dan River Region, as well as volunteers, are helping officers put these kits together.

The Danville Police Community Engagement Unit, Danville Community Development, The Haven of the Dan River Region and... Posted by Danville Police Department on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The kits include a mask, a shirt, a snack, a water bottle and other various items.

They will be distributed across the city on four different days: