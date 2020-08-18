‘He was always a positive individual’: Lynchburg police lay one of their own to rest

LYNCHBURG, Va, – It was a sad day for the Lynchburg Police Department as officers carried one of their own, Dave Weeks, to his grave site on Monday.

Weeks was a retired command officer. He served more than 30 years. He died last week after a long fight with cancer.

“Although he was dealing with a terrible illness, he never let that impact his outlook on life. He was always a positive individual,” said police chief Ryan Zuidema.

It was that positive attitude that helped spark a surprise parade for Weeks back in April. 10 News was there as about 200 people, including Zuidema, several law enforcement agencies and friends, drove through, encouraging Weeks to keep his spirits up as he continued his battle with cancer.

“It was just an incredible sight to see all those folks come together for Dave. And to see the smile on his face was just was really incredible. It was an event I know I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I know his family was very appreciative of and I know Dave was as well,” Zuidema said.

Weeks was appreciative that day. Zuidema said, “[I’m] proud to have had him as a member of the LPD family and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family.”