Setting up your kids for virtual learning success

SALEM, Va. – Sitting in front of a computer screen instead of in a classroom can be a challenge for some students.

Learning and Behavior Specialists, LLC in Salem and Lynchburg knows remote learning can be frustrating for both students and their parents. The private tutoring service and special education practice stresses to parents to not bring that tension to your kids and instead remain positive and encouraging.

Aside from staying positive, owner and director of Learning and Behavior Specialists, Wendy Wall, recommends getting kids into a routine and for parents to make sure they’re in touch with the teacher in case your child is having difficulty.

Another big factor in your child’s success is where they are doing their virtual learning.

“...as free as possible from other distractions, other technology needs to be out of the way unless they’re needing it for their learning but really a designated learning space so that the child knows I have to get up and go to work,” Wall said.

This pandemic has sparked a bigger demand for Learning and Behavior Specialists’ services and now they are offering a new program.

The company is beginning to help parents organize learning pods.

Here’s how it works, parents form a group of four to 12 kids in the same grade, find a meeting place, then a skilled educator from Learning and Behavior Specialists will give instruction.

“I think having someone there keeping an eye on the students who knows what they’re doing is a great thing because then there could be some immediate feedback to the parent to get back to the teachers,” said Wall.

Wall also mentions they’ve seen interest in their homeschooling program nearly triple, combine that with the new learning pods program and she’s now looking to hire more skilled educators.

To get information on how to apply or to get assistance for your child, call 540-389-2223.