24-year-old Lynchburg man arrested, charged with having child pornography

ROANOKE, Va. – Lynchburg police arrested a man Wednesday they say had child pornography.

On July 18, police received a report of a subject being extorted for money because he possessed child pornography.

After an investigation, detectives determined the man did indeed have child pornography.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Antonio Atwell, 24, of Lynchburg, on five counts of possessing child pornography.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267.

This is an ongoing investigation.