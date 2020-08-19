78ºF

24-year-old Lynchburg man arrested, charged with having child pornography

He now faces five counts

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

On Aug. 19, 2020, Lynchburg officers arrested Antonio Atwell, 24, of Lynchburg, on five counts of possessing child pornography.
ROANOKE, Va. – Lynchburg police arrested a man Wednesday they say had child pornography.

On July 18, police received a report of a subject being extorted for money because he possessed child pornography.

After an investigation, detectives determined the man did indeed have child pornography. 

On Wednesday, officers arrested Antonio Atwell, 24, of Lynchburg, on five counts of possessing child pornography.  

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267.

This is an ongoing investigation.

