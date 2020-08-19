Danville 17-year-old charged with first-degree murder in 2016 shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead in 2016.

Authorities say the teen was arrested Tuesday without incident at a Danville home and is being held at W.W. Moore, Jr. Juvenile Detention Home awaiting trial.

The shooting happened in October 2016 and the victim, Jonathan Hamlett, was taken to the hospital before he was pronounced dead, according to police. Authorities say Hamlett was shot several times in the 300 block of Chatelaine Avenue.

According to the Danville Police Department, detectives followed leads in this case and worked with the Commonwealth’s Attorney to bring these charges against the suspect.