One arrested after stabbing victim found in Covington Applebee’s parking lot

COVINGTON, Va. – One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a stabbing in Covington on Wednesday.

At about 12:13 p.m., Covington police, along with an EMS crew, responded to the Applebee’s parking lot on West Thacker Avenue to find someone had been stabbed.

The victim was stabilized and transported to a local hospital for further care.

Authorities do not believe the stabbing happened at Applebee’s.

During the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect who was found near the restaurant.

That person is now in custody, charged with malicious wounding.

Police are not releasing this person’s name due to the investigation remaining open and active.

Anyone with additional knowledge about this incident is asked to call the Covington Police Department at 540-965-6333.