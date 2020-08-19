Pulaski police go to arrest ‘Cookie,’ find guns, drugs in his home

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski police are asking for the public’s help finding Cookie.

Not a delicious circular snack, but rather, a 28-year-old Pulaski man wanted on charges of possession with the intent to distribute meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, Pulaski police attempted to serve arrest warrants on Leonard Wayne Cole, who also goes by Cookie, at his home on Elkins Avenue.

While searching for him, an officer saw several items that indicated illegal drugs were being used in the home, according to police.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, police seized two guns, two magazines, two scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Cookie faces additional felony charges based on what police seized from his home.

Anyone with information about where he is is asked to contact the Police Department using Facebook Messenger or call 540-980-7800.