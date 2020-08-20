Del. Chris Hurst proposes legislation to increase transparency of criminal investigative records

RICHMOND, Va. – Police reform is back in the spotlight Thursday morning, with the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting in Richmond’s science museum taking up a number of controversial issues.

On the docket, measures establishing civilian review boards and requiring departments to have body cams.

One of our local lawmakers is also pushing a bill that would require crisis intervention training statewide.

Bill HB 5090, proposed by Del. Chris Hurst and co-sponsored by Del. Mike Mullin, would clarify the definition of an “ongoing case” and require that law enforcement agencies release investigative information to the public unless they can prove in court that releasing the information would cause harm.

“Our criminal justice system must improve — it doesn’t work for everyone equally. Disproportionately, criminal investigations with Black and Latino victims are going unsolved,” said Hurst. “Data and best practice in law enforcement consistently shows that transparency with the public helps build trust with the community.”

This committee has already approved a bill that made it to the Senate floor for its first reading Wednesday and will likely come up for a vote next week.

As we’ve reported, that would eliminate no-knock warrants, limit chokeholds and make it easier to decertify officers for misconduct, among other things.

The Senate continues meeting in-person while, the house is still meeting virtually from home and is set to return in person on Sunday.