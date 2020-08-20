71ºF

Duo arrested in Giles County on drug, identity fraud charges

Authorities searched their car after they were found slumped over inside

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Calderon and Musick are both facing drug and identity fraud charges after they were found slumped over in their car in Giles County (Giles County Sheriff's Office)

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Two people were arrested after police searched the car they were found slumped over in on Wednesday in Giles County.

Authorities say deputies responded to a rescue call made in reference to the car they were found in at the intersection of Rt. 42 and Rt. 100.

Circumstances at the scene led deputies to search the car, and they say they found meth, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, counterfeit checks, Visa gift cards, information identifying other people and counterfeiting equipment.

Stephanie Calderon, 26 or Pearisburg, and Brandon Musick, 24 of Wytheville, were both arrested and charged with attempting to obtain money by false pretenses, possession of forged banknotes, identity fraud and possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance. Authorities say they are being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone who thinks that they have been a victim of identity theft or who thinks they received fake cash is asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

