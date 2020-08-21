Lynchburg’s newly-appointed city manager resigns before officially starting the job

LYNCHBURG, Va. – 0 days. That’s how long Douglas Stanley lasted as Lynchburg city manager.

On Friday, Stanley submitted his letter of resignation to Lynchburg City Council effective immediately, citing the recent release and circulation of several emails.

His resignation comes 10 days after being appointed to the position. He was scheduled to start on Sept. 1.

Prior to being hired in Lynchburg, Stanley served as the county administrator in Warren County for more than 20 years, resigning on July 31.

On Thursday, 10 News reported that Stanley and several county officials were charged with misdemeanors for the lack of oversight to alleged corruption and embezzlement in the economic development authority office. The charges against Stanley were later dropped.

City council will discuss the appointment of an interim city manager at its Sept. 8 meeting.

Until then, Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka will carry out those duties.

“This is an unfortunate situation for everyone involved,” said Mayor MaryJane Dolan. “I wish Doug and his family the very best in the future.”